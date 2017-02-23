Gordhan on tax: All South Africans must pay their fair share

Cape Town – “Forget about black and white. South Africa has a progressive tax system and you need to pay your fair share,” said Finance Minister Pravin Gordhan on Thursday.

Gordhan was speaking on SABC’s breakfast programme Morning Live after delivering his 2017 Budget Speech in the National Assembly on Wednesday.



SABC Morning Live presenter Leanne Manas asked Gordhan to comment on criticism about government’s decision to institute a top tax bracket whereby individuals who earn more than R1.5m would be taxed at a rate of 45%. Gordhan said this is what distribution is about.



“All the numbers show poor people as well as the missing middle are stuck in terms of asset accumulation and income. We’ve got to make sure that this category of people become engaged in the economy.”



Asked why National Treasury didn’t propose an increase in corporate tax, Gordhan said it only contributed 9% to 10% of total revenue collection.



He admitted there are still significant instances of tax evasion taking place among corporates and that there are tax loopholes. “Money is washed through islands nearby and not so nearby and then you have the tax planning fraternity. That’s why you need an agile tax administration to deal with these things.”



Manas asked Gordhan to comment on Economic Freedom Fighters leader Julius Malema’s view that National Treasury is “soft” on corruption and banks which have engaged in collusive practices. Gordhan responded: “You can’t blame Treasury for everything. We’re just one component of government.”



Gordhan said National Treasury’s Procurement Office regularly hands over reports of corruption to the prosecuting authority.



“But they seem to be more interested in other matters,” Gordhan said, with reference to the charges he briefly faced last year from the National Prosecuting Authority. The charges were subsequently withdrawn.

