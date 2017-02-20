Budget tips: What about a cellphone tax to boost coffers?

Cape Town - Even though increasing the value-added tax (VAT) rate by just one percentage point could raise R20bn in tax revenue, Finance Minister Pravin Gordhan may be reluctant to do this given the political resistance to such a measure, according to an analyst.

However, a tax consultant believes raising VAT could be a much fairer and quicker way to increase revenue than higher taxes on corporates and the super-rich, which may be detrimental to the economy. But what do Fin24 users think?

Responding to Finance Minister Pravin Gordhan's invitation for taxpayers' input, Kilaan writes: "Please do everything to avoid a VAT increase. Other than the poor, this will hit small business very hard. As a small business owner, who is trying to grow and employ, VAT payments are already burdensome.



"A VAT increase will mean all prices will go up and less spending by consumers. This will depress the economy.

Gerhard has a different opinion: "Increase VAT by a few percentage points to cover for intuition fees."

Lynda Clohessy agrees: "I do believe the minister should increase VAT by 1% in order to boost income. Understood, this will affect poorer households but it does mean that everybody is making a contribution to Treasury.

"He could, in order to help poorer households, exclude from VAT much more in the way of foodstuffs. He can think about higher personal tax for top income earners – but will that actually become a reality?"

Mohammed Cassim Dinath has given the matter some thought. He writes:

"- Move the income tax threshold to 1 million;

- Raise vat to 15%;

- Remove all dedutions on income tax returns;

- Make all items at standard rate no zero rating;



- Compensate the very poor through the Sassa system; and



- For all exports at a standard rate, buyers must claim their refund at the South African Embassy in their country with their bills of entry attached, and any company with a credit on their VAT returns must work it over a period - no cash refunds."

"All of South Africa needs to take responsibility for the state of the nation, but the poor need to be protected," says Richard Gie. "To these ends VAT needs to be raised but those items that affect the poor the most need to be zero-rated, giving the poor a saving. Any other tax increase will cause reaction which will not benefit the country."

Tony de Wijn makes a suggestion: "It has been widely published that there is a R90bn surplus lying unused in the UIF fund and this amount is increasing all the time. Two years ago it was R72bn.

"How much lies unused in the SDL (Skills Development Levy) fund? Can this money not be used to good effect for the workers or even help the students who will be taxpayers one day?"

Cellphone tax?

Turning to other means of filling the state coffers, Kevin Bannister moots the idea of a tax on cellphones: "SA's population for 2016 was 54 978 907 people; let us assume that only 50% have cellphones.

"This gives us 27 489 454 cellphones; now if each cellphone is taxed (make up a name for this) for R5 per month, SARS could collect R1.649bn a year.



"The above cell tax is preferable to increasing personal taxes and more people would be helping SA."

He also feels home ownership could be encouraged by allowing the interest on bonds to be tax deductible, as in many other countries. It's also time to tax taxis: "Introduce a special tax for taxi kombis, they are a burden to the SA economy because of the accident costs and loss of lives and they put little back into the economy. Don't taxi drivers pay tax?"

This is your chance to make your voice count: Send us your budget tips and we'll make sure the finance minister receives them.

Disclaimer: All articles and letters published on MyFin24 have been independently written by members of the Fin24 community. The views of users published on Fin24 are therefore their own and do not necessarily represent the views of Fin24.

Fin24 editors reserve the right to edit or delete any and all user comments received.

* Visit our Budget Special for all the budget news and in-depth analysis.