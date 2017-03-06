Taxing SA's super rich: 'I object to the new 45% top tax'

Cape Town - A Fin24 user impacted by the new upper tax bracket is of the view that an increase in Value-Added Tax should rather have been instituted.

Finance Minister Pravin Gordhan in his 2017 Budget Overview instituted an upper tax bracket, whereby individuals who earn R1.5m per year and above will be taxed at a rate of 45%.

"Government really killed the golden goose by the actions taken in the 2017 budget," wrote the user. "The right track should have been a VAT increase".

A number of tax experts and analysts have in the aftermath of Gordhan’s Budget Speech, said a VAT hike would have been a far better way of revenue collection for government.

The Fin24 user suggested that taxpayers be allowed to operate in a transparent and open market economy instead of being "milked with exorbitant tax rates to support a bloated government with continued wasteful expenditure".

This view was shared by a reader responding to Fin24 in a tweet. "The big problem is that the funds are not used appropriately."

Another reader warned: "The majority of this group are generally specialists - top sports people, very good business people - they will consider other options."

In a snap poll on Twitter, 61% of the respondents indicated that South Africa's tax mix is not appropriate, while 18% said it was.



Other Fin24 users have described the new tax rate for South Africa's super rich as a major disincentive, while appealing not to relegate high earners to enemy ranks.

